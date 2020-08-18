Alaska and Delaware Added to NY and NJ Quarantine Advisory

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:37 pm |

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo along with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday that two additional states — Alaska and Delaware — have been added to the Quarantine Advisory, bringing the total to 35 states and territories. The travel advisory applies to any state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“We cannot allow the tremendous progress we’ve made on our road back to serve as an excuse to let our guard down,” said Governor Murphy. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Travelers and residents returning from those states should self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging, and should only leave to seek medical care or treatment, obtain food and other essential items.