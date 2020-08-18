1,660 New Cases of Coronavirus; Over 400 in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:20 am |

Health-care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus in a mobile testing station, in Ramle, on Tuesday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel registered 1,660 new coronavirus infections on Monday, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

With 25,228 tests conducted over the previous day, 6.57% out of those returned positive, the ministry said.

The death toll in the country rose to 698, with six new fatalities registered since Monday evening. The number of active cases in the country stands at 23,399, according to the latest figures, including 827 people in hospitals. Out of those, 410 patients are said to be in a serious state, with 113 in need of ventilation.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the country’s coronavirus taskforce commissioner, Prof Roni Gamzu, is expected to hold a press conference with an update on the situation in the country.

According to some reports, he could announce new restrictions ahead of the Tishrei chagim.