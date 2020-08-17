Portland Driver Brutally Beaten, Caught on Video

PORTLAND -

Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:16 pm |

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the driver of a pickup truck being brutally beaten by an Antifa mob Sunday night in Portland, Oregon.

The driver is seen on his knees, getting punched and kicked in the middle of a city street. As he tries to get up he is pushed back down and punched again and again, finally receiving a violent kick to his head, which is heard banging into the pavement.

Fox News reports that Andy Ngo, a journalist who has been covering the BLM violence, said that the “mob pulled him out & beat him senseless in front of the passenger. He’s bleeding & unconscious. No police.”

The driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.