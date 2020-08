NEW YORK -

Monday, August 17, 2020 at 1:21 pm |

A garbage can tipped over on the ground in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

The New York Post is quoting sanitation union leader Harry Nespoli, as warning that budget cuts to the NYC Sanitation Department will inevitably lead to trash baskets overflowing in the streets.

Nespoli noted that that rats are emerging even in the daytime, and can lead to public health problems.

With winter a few months off, City officials claim there are no funds for training new snowplow drivers.