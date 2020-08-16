Police in Austin Suburb Report Multiple Officers Shot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP/Hamodia) -

Multiple police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

“At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition,” the Cedar Park Police twitter account reported a few minutes past 6 p.m.