YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 6:25 am |

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv on August 3. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

On Shabbos 761 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Israel, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 92,404, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry. There were only 9,246 tests made on Shabbos.

Four people passed away overnight due to the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 679. 114 patients are on respirators and 396 people are hospitalized in serious condition.