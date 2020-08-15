Tefillos Requested as Pittsburgher Rebbe in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Pittsburgher Rebbe, shlita, of Ashdod, who was rushed to hospital on Shabbos, and is a serious condition.

After feeling weak in recent days, the Rebbe had trouble breathing on Shabbos morning and was taken to the Laniado Hospital in Netanya, where he was placed on a respirator. The Rebbe tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai Yissachar Ber ben Rochel, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.