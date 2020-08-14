Nurse Present During Gantz Surgery Diagnosed With Coronavirus; Minister Doesn’t Need to Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 14, 2020 at 4:18 am |

Defense Minister Benny Gantz davens Shacharis in his hospital room, ahead of his surgery on Wednesday. (Defense Ministry Spokesperson)

One of the nurses who was present during the operation performed on Defense Minister Benny Gantz at Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital on Wednesday has tested positive for the coronavirus, his ministry said.

Gantz underwent a successful operation to treat a long-running orthopedic condition.

The nurse, who tested positive on Thursday, was in the general vicinity of Gantz during the operation, prompting hospital officials to open an epidemiological investigation led by Prof. Gili Regev.

The investigation found that Gantz does not need to be quarantined, nor do the surgical staff which carried out the operation.

“According to a check by the hospital, the minister was not next to the nurse and so does not need to quarantine,” the Defense Ministry statement said.

Gantz, who will need a week to recover from the successful surgery, is continuing his duties as normal, according to the ministry.