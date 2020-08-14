Israel’s Passes 90,000 Coronavirus Cases; Tests Show Downward Trend

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 14, 2020 at 5:53 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a Clalilt health center in Lod, on July 5. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Israel’s confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 90,000 on Friday morning with the Health Ministry announcing that 1,639 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total count to 90,472, of which 23,665 are active cases.

371 patients are hospitalized in serious condition and 110 are on ventilators.

Eleven Israelis succumbed to complications of coronavirus, raising the death toll to 651.

Health authorities conducted 27,919 coronavirus tests on Thursday with 6% of the tests positive. The percentage of positive results has steadily declined over the past week after it rose to over 9% last week.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry called on the public to avoid going to the Druze town of Yarka in the Western Galilee due to its high rate of infection. There are currently 274 active cases in the town out of a population of some 17,000, 134 of whom were diagnosed in the past week. However, no official lockdown was imposed on the town.