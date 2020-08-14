Former Congressman Jo Bonner in Quarantine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -

Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:19 pm |

Former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner’s Congressional photo.

Jo Bonner, a former U.S. Congressman from Alabama who currently serves as chief of staff to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, is quarantining at home after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola says Bonner doesn’t have symptoms but is in quarantine at home. Bonner’s wife took a test after attending a visitation for a funeral last Friday in Mobile, where she later learned several other attendees had tested positive. Janee Bonner doesn’t have symptoms of the virus, but her test was positive.

Maiola says Bonner was not with the 75-year-old Republican governor this week and Janee hasn’t been around the governor in several months.

Bonner, a Republican, served in Congress from 2003-2013, before resigning to take a position with the University of Alabama.