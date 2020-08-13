Spike in Coronavirus Patients in Serious Condition; 1,612 New Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:39 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a Clalilt health center in Lod, on July 5. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Thursday morning there has been another increase in coronavirus patients in a serious condition, as well as patients requiring respiratory support.

According to the Health Ministry update, the number of seriously ill patients has increased by 17 cases and now stands at 386, of which 114 are ventilated, an increase of four.

The ministry added that on Wednesday 1,612 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the number of active patients to 23,416.

With 25,030 tests conducted, the contagion rate now is lower, at 6.8%.

Another three people succumbed to coronavirus-related complications since midnight, bringing the total death toll to 643.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry published a list of Israeli cities and communities with the lowest rate of coronavirus spread. In the top three are Herzliya, Givatayim and Afula, all of which have a 2% infection rate.

The highest infection rate at the moment appears to be in Modi’in Illit (28%), followed by Beitar Illit (22%) and Bnei Brak (19%). Modi’in Ilit is seen as a candidate for a closure, with 105 new patients in the city on Wednesday.