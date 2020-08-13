Palestinians Call Israel-UAE Deal ‘Treason,’ Want Retraction

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 3:23 pm |

President Donald Trump, accompanied by From left, U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Avraham Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, President Donald Trump’s White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, smiles in the Oval Office at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A spokesman for the Palestinian president is condemning the deal to establish full diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh said on Thursday the agreement amounts to “treason.” He says the Palestinians demand that it be retracted.

The remarks come after President Mahmoud Abbas convened a meeting of his top leadership in response to news of the deal, which would see Israel suspend its plans to annex parts of the West Bank.