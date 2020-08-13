Netanyahu to Address Nation on UAE Accord

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 1:47 pm |

Head of the Beit El Council Shai Alon. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ plans to address the nation Thursday evening on the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, reactions to the news have already begun, not all of them congratulatory.

A senior Israeli official was quoted by the Times of Israel as stressing that the halt of annexation plans is not permanent:

“The Trump administration asked to temporarily suspend the announcement [of applying sovereignty] in order to first implement the historic peace agreement with the UAE,” the official said.

Head of the Beit El Regional Council Shai Alon denounced the agreement.

“We were tricked. Our future is in Judea and Samaria and in brave decision that need to be made by our leaders, not in agreements that are signed today and won’t mean anything tomorrow. We’ve been betrayed,” Alon said in a statement.