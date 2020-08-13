Major Jewish Organizations Applaud Israel-UAE Agreement

NEW YORK -

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 6:05 pm |

The announcement that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will normalize relations was welcomed by several major Jewish Organizations.

Agudas Yisrael of America welcomed the historic agreement, noting that it comes at a critical time in the Middle East and expressing the hope that it will bring the region’s nations closer to peaceful coexistence.

“We express our deep appreciation to President Trump and his Administration for encouraging and shepherding this major diplomatic breakthrough,” Agudas Yisrael wrote in a statement. “The President’s unrelenting commitment to a secure Israel, his outreach to friends in the Arab world, and his willingness to steadfastly confront rejectionism and terror, were overarching influences in this historic development. This agreement – and others that will hopefully follow – are the fruits of his labors.

The leadership of the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union) applauded the announcement, saying, “The long overdue normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states is important not only for the security and stability of Israel, but for the people of the Mideast region at large. Today’s announcement is a significant step toward isolating regimes and forces of extremism in the region.

“The Orthodox Union appreciates the determined leadership exerted by President Trump and his key aides—including Secretary Pompeo, Secretary Mnuchin, Ambassador Friedman, and the Hons. Jared Kushner, Robert O’Brien, Brian Hook, Avi Berkowitz and other officials—to forge and facilitate this historic agreement.”

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (Presidents’ Conference), calling the agreement The Abraham Accord, noted that it is the most significant diplomatic development in the Middle East since the agreement between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in 1994.

“We applaud the announcement today by President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, which initiates the full normalization of diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“In taking this historic step, the UAE is paving the way for additional Arab and Muslim states to normalize their ties with Israel, which can help transform the region and enhance the prospects for a true and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians. This agreement is a bulwark against the forces of extremism and radicalism in the region.

The Presidents’ Conference stated that they looked forward to the exchange of ambassadors and the opening of embassies between the two nations, as well as bilateral agreements to be signed by the countries in the future.

The National Council of Young Israel commended the Trump administration for the integral role it played this historic agreement, describing is as a seminal moment in the ongoing attempt to achieve a greater degree of stability in the Middle East.

“Collaboration between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will not only lead to an important economic alliance between the two nations, but it will also lead to a valuable security partnership that can help curb Iran’s toxic efforts to create mayhem in the region.