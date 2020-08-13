IDF Strikes Gaza Terror Sites After Incendiary Balloons

GAZA CITY (AP) -

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 5:29 am |

View of a fire near Kibbutz Be’eri, caused by incendiary kites flown by Palestinians, near the border with the Gaza Strip, Tuesday. (Flash90)

The IDF said it struck Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip early Thursday in response to continued launches of explosives-laden balloons from the Palestinian territory into Israel.

The IDF said its targets included a compound used by Hamas’ naval force and underground infrastructure and observation posts. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The enemies have largely observed an unofficial truce in recent months, but recent days have seen a resurgence of the incendiary balloon attacks that terrorists have sent from Gaza, which have set off heavy fires in neighboring Jewish agricultural lands.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all fire out of the coastal enclave. As part of its reprisal, Israel also announced it would halt the import of fuel into the Gaza Strip and reduce the fishing area off the Gaza coast.