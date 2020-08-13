Five Bachurim From Europe Lost in Austrian Alps, Major Search Underway

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:12 pm |

A major search involving helicopters, jeeps and ground search parties are looking for five bachurim who are missing in the Austrian Alps.

The five European bachurim, three from England and two from Belgium, set off Thursday in the morning on a hike, planning to return to their base before nightfall. They had three phones with them when they left, and late in the day, one of them they contacted his parents to notify them that they were a bit delayed, and planned to be home an hour later.

As the hours past, the boys had not yet returned, and the parents contacted the authorities who began searching for the missing boys. As of midnight Thursday, they have not yet heard from any of them.

Please say Tehillim for the safe return of Moshe ben Yita, Pinchas Zelig ben Nechamah Leah, Eliezer Mordchechai ben Rochel, Menachem ben Yocheved, and Aaron ben Yocheved.