Corona Cabinet to Discuss Easing Restrictions on Shuls

Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 7:55 am |

An outdoor minyan, with social distancing in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Corona Cabinet is to convene Thursday afternoon to discussion a series of changes to the current coronavirus restrictions. Among other things, they are to decide on a change in the number of mispallelim in shuls.

According to the new outline, in a shul that is smaller than 80 sq. meters (861 sq. ft.), only ten mispallelim will be allowed to gather to daven. In larger shuls, twenty mispallelim will be allowed.

For tefillos held outdoors, it will now be possible to daven in groups of up to thirty people.

This is an outline similar to that of restaurants, where restrictions are made depending on the size of the restaurant space.

The letter signed by the MKs of UTJ.

The MKs of UTJ initiated a letter to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and to coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu in which they demanded that the Corona Cabinet issue new regulations and allow larger shuls to hold bigger minyanim.