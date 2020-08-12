Gantz Recovering from Successful Back Surgery

YERUSHALAYIM -

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz in Rosh Haayin, on August 9, 2020. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Benny Gantz has resumed his duties as Defense Minister after undergoing back surgery earlier on Wednesday, his office said.

Blue and White Minister Michael Biton had filled in for Gantz while he underwent the operation.

The six-hour surgery was decided on after an injury dating back to his military service worsened recently.

Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer said the operation was successful.

Gantz is expected to be hospitalized for several days, but will be able to work remotely from his hospital room.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Gantz to wish him a speedy recovery, as did Opposition leader Yair Lapid.

Gantz sent a message saying: “I wish to update you that everything is fine, and I feel great. I am relieved.”