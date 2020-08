YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 5:44 am |

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that 1,785 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday. 26,360 tests were made, indicating a 6.7% rate of positive cases, a slight drop from recent days.

379 patients are listed in serious condition, 109 of them on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 633 Israelis have lost their lives to coronavirus-related illness.