Tour Guides to Help Make Up Teacher Shortage

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 12:31 pm |

An Israeli border officer guides a tour of the Alumni National Defense College along the separation wall just outside Yerushalayim. (Miriam Alster/Flash90/File)

Unemployed Israeli tour guides will be hired to teach in the schools, which are facing a shortage of thousands of teachers and assistants as they try to adjust to health regulations in the September reopening.

The Tourism and Education Ministries reached an agreement on Tuesday allowing tour guides who lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus crisis to work as educational assistants, The Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

The guides are being offered convenient working hours and a steady pay of up to 75 shekels an hour for up to 40 working hours, 15 out of which will be devoted for study material preparation.

The tour guides, who must pass a two-year course and exams to qualify for their work,

apparently will teach in their specialty, geography and history.