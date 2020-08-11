Putin: Russia Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

A scientist prepares samples during the research and development of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a laboratory of BIOCAD biotechnology company in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 11. (Reuters/Anton Vaganov/File Photo)

Russia‘s Health Ministry has given regulatory approval for the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, after fewer than two months of human testing, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

The move paves the way for mass inoculation even as the final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before science and safety.