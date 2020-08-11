Preparations for Mass Levayah of Sadigura Rebbe, Zy”a, in Bnei Brak

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:28 am |

Tefillos in the Sadigura beis medrash around the mittah of the Sadigura Rebbe, zy”a, ahead of the levayah in Bnei Brak, Tuesday. (Avi Dishi/Flash90)

The Sadigura community in particular and in the Chassidus in general are in deep mourning with the petirah of the Sadigura Rebbe, zy”a, late Monday night, at the age of 65.

As the late Rebbe’s mittah was brought into the Sadigura beis medrash in Bnei Brak early Tuesday morning, from the Tel Hashomer hospital, the Chassidim burst into tears and lit candles around the mittah.

The levayah will begin at 4:00 p.m., at the beis medrash in Bnei Brak.

According to the instructions announced ahead of the levayah, due to the coronavirus restrictions, entry to the beis medrash during the levayah will only be allowed for Chassidim over the age of fifty, those under fifty will stand in the Ezras Nashim and in the Heichal HaTorah, the bachurim will stand in front of the beis medrash.

The police are preparing to secure the large levayah procession together with the rescue forces, especially in light of the hot weather prevailing during this period, while maintaining maximum guidance of the coronavirus restrictions.

The levayah will depart from the Sadigura beis medrash in Bnei Brak and from there on foot via Yeshivas Ruzhin-Sadigura, and from there to the Nachalas Yitzchak cemetery in Givatayim, where they will arrive by organized buses. The Rebbe is be buried next to his father, the previous Rebbe.

Yehi zichro baruch.