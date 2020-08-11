Overnight Repair Work Will Shut Down 4-5-6 Lines

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 7:44 pm |

Track work on NY subway lines. (MTA)

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced that crews will perform an array of improvement projects on the 4, 5 and 6 lines beginning on August 10, which will require overnight and weekend suspension of these lines in Manhattan south of 42 St-Grand Central, and in Brooklyn.

The impact on customers is significantly reduced by shutting down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., when there are fewer riders using the system and there is robust alternate service available on MTA buses.

“This is a prime example of our approach to bundling projects in order to maximize the amount of work we’re able to perform at any given time,” said MTA Construction & Development President Janno Lieber.

Replacing track switches at Union Square will allow these lines to move safely between the local and express tracks at that location. The switches were last replaced more than 20 years ago, in 1989 and 1999.