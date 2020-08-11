NY and NJ Add 2 States and Virgin Islands to Quarantine List, Remove 4

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 6:51 pm |

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo delivers remarks at the 2020 National Governors Association Summer Virtual Meeting at the State Capitol in Albany, August 5, 2020. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that two additional states, Hawaii and South Dakoda, as well as the Virgin Islands, have been added to the travel advisory requiring self quarantine for 14 days for individuals arriving in New York State from those areas. Four states, Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed from the quarantine list.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our numbers continue to remain low and steady. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts.”

The metrics for being added to the list of areas requiring quarantine are areas with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

Travelers returning from impacted states must self-quarantine at their home, hotel, or other temporary lodging.