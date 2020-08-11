Edelstein: Israel to Hold Talks With Russia on Vaccine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 9:35 am |

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that Israel has scheduled talks with Russia on the coronavirus vaccine it approved for use earlier on Tuesday, despite concerns about the new vaccine’s safety.

“If we’re convinced that this is a serious product, we’ll also try to enter negotiations,” Edelstein said at a tour of a factory in Sderot that manufactures N95 masks.

Edelstein added that Israel has pending supply deals with U.S.-based Moderna and Arcturus Therapeutics for the vaccines they’re working on, and is following closely reports on the development of a vaccine.

Israel announced last week that it would begin human trials in October on a vaccine developed by the Defense Ministry’s Institute for Biological Research in Nes Ziona.