Summer Rain Falls for Second Consecutive Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:42 am |

A man stands in the rain in Biriya Forest. (David Cohen/Flash90)

August rain fell across large swaths of Israel on Monday, a day after residents of Haifa had their own shower.

The rain fell in areas including in Tel Aviv, the Sharon region, Gush Dan, and the north, while drizzles were reported in Haifa, the Upper Galilee and the Sea of Galilee area. In Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, on the Lebanese border, one inch of rain fell in the last 24 hours.

Temperatures were unusually low for August in northern and central Israel on Monday, with cloudy weather in some regions.

According to the Meteo-tech Meteorological Service, the relatively low temperatures and cloudy skies are caused by low air pressure over the eastern Mediterranean.

The rain could return to the north and center of the country on Tuesday, when there will be partly cloudy skies and temperatures below average for the season.

Rain in the summer months in Israel is indeed a possibility. It happens almost every year for a very limited number of days, and at times even in August. The light rain is typical of relatively cool days, which falls for a short period of time, in the early and colder morning hours.

When in Israel there is a fall in temperatures and even rain in the summer, this is reflected in the other side of the system – a heat wave in European countries.