Monday, August 10, 2020 at 4:20 pm |

The Rebbe of Sadigura, who has been ill for some time, was hospitalized Monday night after collapsing in his home in Bnei Brak. He is in stable condition.

Klal Yisrael is asked to for the refuah sheilemah of Yisrael Moshe ben Tzipora Feiga, besoch she’ar cholei Yisrael.