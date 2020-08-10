Reopening of Israeli Skies Short on Details

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:25 pm |

El Al planes parked at Ben Gurion Airport last week. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The Cabinet has announced plans to allow flights in and out of the country starting August 16, but the Knesset Coronavirus Committee found details hard to come by in a hearing on Monday.

Dr. Asher Salmon, head of International Relations in the Israeli Health Ministry, wanted to help but couldn’t.

When asked about which countries would be accepting Israeli passengers despite the high level of coronavirus here, Salmon replied:

“I have a list of countries in my hand, but I can’t reveal it, these are more than 10 countries. Some countries are becoming green, such as Canada, which accepts Israelis,” he was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

The Foreign Ministry is currently holding discussions with those countries, and until agreements are reached, the list can’t be disclosed.

Committee chairwoman MK Yifat Shasha-Biton didn’t see why that should be. “These are not state secrets, there is no reason to keep them hidden from MKs,” she said.

The MKs were also mystified by the slow pace of setting up a COVID-19 test lab at Ben Gurion airport, which will be essential for obtaining documentation for processing travelers.

“Why can’t a country that hacked the Iranian Intelligence [Services] open a [coronavirus] lab in 24 hours?” former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked asked.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky lamented that Israel is performing like a third world country. In Ukraine, she said, people get COVID-19 results “right away” and in Jordan “in 15 minutes.” She called diminished reports about the re-opening of flights as “Isra-bluff.”