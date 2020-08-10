Power Restoration From Isaias Nearing End in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:17 pm |

Power lines brought down by Tropical Storm Isaias in Edgewater, N.J., last week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Efforts to restore electricity in New Jersey were nearing completion Monday, nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the state.

The state’s utilities were reporting 6,659 homes and businesses remained without power, down from more than 1 million. Most of the outages were in Morris, Essex, Salem and Bergen counties.

JCP&L reported crews have replaced more than 140,000 feet of wire, hundreds of poles and worked through more than 400 closed roads. The utility was projecting to have the power back by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PSE&G said its workers have restored service to 99.5% of the customers who lost electricity during the storm.