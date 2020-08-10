Lebanon Minister: Cabinet Resigns Over Beirut Blast

BEIRUT (AP) -

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:55 am |

Debris is seen in the port area after a blast in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Lebanon’s Cabinet has resigned over last week’s devastating blast at the Beirut port, the health minister said, a decision that was made under pressure as several ministers quit or expressed their intention to step down.

The minister, Hamad Hassan, spoke with reporters at the end of a Cabinet meeting on Monday, which came after two days of demonstrations over the weekend that saw clashes with security forces firing tear gas at protesters.

“The whole government resigned,” Hamad said. He added that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

Diab was set to deliver an address to the nation at 7:30 p.m. local time, his office said.