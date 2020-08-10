Gaza Incendiaries Start Over a Dozen Fires

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:43 pm |

Cross-border incendiary attacks from Gaza increased on Monday as more than a dozen fires were started by the balloon-borne devices.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported, but almost 100 acres in the Be’eri nature reserve were damaged, according to Channel 12 news.

Minor fires were reported around the communities of Nahal Oz and Erez in the Sha’ar Hanegev region, as well.

Mayors of communities in the Gaza periphery were demanding action to suppress the attacks.

“Our daily lives are again and again interrupted, by ear-ringing explosions, by fires, but rocket launches on a constant and ongoing basis. All of this, during a medical and economic crisis, which has also left its marks on our region,” the mayors said in a statement.