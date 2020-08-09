Terrorist Arrested for Murder of Two IDF Soldiers in 2010

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 10:50 am |

The Shin Bet took into custody on July 7 a Gaza Strip resident who was responsible for the killing of two Israeli soldiers in 2010, the agency said Sunday.

The arrest was conducted after the man, 38-year-old Abdullah Darma from the city of Rafah, approached a crossing point and asked for humanitarian asylum in Israel.

Only after he was taken into questioning it became apparent that he was wanted by Israeli security forces for masterminding the attack a decade ago.

Major Eliraz Peretz, Hy”d, and St.-Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky, Hy”d, were killed at the border fence in the Gaza Strip, near the communities of Nirim and Ein Hashlosha, on March 26, 2010. According to prosecutors, under Darma’s orders, a massive booby trap was planted in the area.

When the IDF spotted the terrorists, it approached the area in order to dismantle the improvised explosive device, resulting in a battle that killed the two IDF soldiers and wounded several others.

Darma, according to the indictment, began planning the attack as early as September 2008 and was also a top member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terrorist organization.