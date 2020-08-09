Open-Air Concerts to Be Permitted in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 4:11 pm |

A man installs a lamp in downtown Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

In the coming days, some restrictions on cultural events such as outdoor concerts will be lifted, it was decided in a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet on Sunday.

Event-goers will have to divide into “capsules” of 20 people and every venue will need Health Ministry permission before hosting performances. Regulations for events in closed spaces are on the way, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The announcement came as the number of coronavirus fatalities in Israel rose to 600, according to the Health Ministry, following three more deaths from coronavirus.

According to the latest ministry figures, there have been 82,670 infections since the start of the pandemic. Of the 24,554 active cases, there are 393 people in serious condition, with 118 on ventilators. Another 183 are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.

The ministry says only 8,596 tests were conducted over Shabbos.

However, the Health Ministry is developing a plan to test 60,000 people a day, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday. Testing to date reached a peak of around 30,000 a week ago, then sunk to about a third of that last week.

The cost of the program is said to be 4 billion shekels over a year-and-a-half period. Contracts with companies to supply the tests were expected to be signed this week.