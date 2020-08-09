JCCRP Assists With Rent Relief

Five Towns -

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1:47 pm |

The past four months have been extremely challenging times for many community members. COVID-19 presented a health crisis that our country has not seen in over 100 years! In addition to the health crisis, many community members are struggling with the COVID-19 financial crisis. With unemployment numbers through the roof, many are struggling to pay their rent.

The N.Y.S. Department of Homes & Community Renewal (HCR) has released $100 million to assist community members behind on their rent due to COVID-19. The COVID Rent Relief Program provided eligiable households with a one-time rental subsidy sent directly to the household’s landlord or management company. Recipients will not need to repay this assistance. Applications were accepted throughout the two-week application period which ended July 30.

HCR will prioritize eligible households with “greatest economic and social need” accounting for income, rent burden and percentage of income lost. The rental assistance payment will cover the difference between the household’s rent burden on March 1, 2020, and the increase in rent burden for the months the household is applying for assistance.

The JCCRP has been an HCR partner for over 20 years, assisting community members with eviction prevention, landlord-tenant mediation, first-time-homebuyer workshops and many other community enhancement programs.

“Our current financial crisis is severe. We are committed to assisting community members during this time with food and financial assistance; however, our prime goal is to help people get back on their own two feet. This was a fantastic opportunity for both tenants and landlords alike. These funds will help everyone start fresh as the COVID-19 health crisis continues to improve and people begin returning to work,” said Moshe Brandsdorfer, executive director at the JCCRP. “Our community is grateful to Homes and Community Renewal for this impactful program.”

While this program is not still active, for assistance with other available programs contact the JCCRP’s housing department. Email Baila@jccrp.org or call 718-327-7755 ext. 6119.

The JCCRP is a proud affiliate of Met Council and a beneficiary agency of UJA Federation of New York. The JCCRP provides a range of services for any clients who need assistance in social services or resource directing within the community. Please contact the JCCRP for further information; it is located at 1525 Central Avenue (entrance on Foam Place), Far Rockaway, NY, 11691. Call the JCCRP at (718) 327-7755—or on the web at www.jccrp.org.