Coronavirus Numbers Across NY State Steady, 5 Deaths on Friday

NEW YORK (New York Daily News/TNS) -

Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:58 pm |

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York in July, 2020, in New York City. (Jeenah Moon/Getty Images/TNS)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an upbeat daily report Saturday about the coronavirus situation in New York state, which has been stable for several weeks now.

Even as caseloads and deaths have rocketed in other regions and are creeping up in parts of the northeast, New York is still an island of comparative safety during the pandemic.

The state recorded just five coronavirus deaths on Friday, continuing a string of extremely low fatality rates. At the horrifying peak of the pandemic, more than 800 New Yorkers were perishing every day.

Some 587 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus Friday, a number that has stayed low and stable for weeks.

The positive test rate stood at just under 1% out of about 70,000 tests, a figure that has also been steady.

Cuomo jokingly reverted to his peak of the pandemic habit of reminding New Yorkers of the day of the week.