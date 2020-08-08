1,753 New Coronavirus Cases; 389 in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 9:25 pm

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on August 3. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Motzoei Shabbos that 1,753 new coronavirus infections have been detected over the last 24 hours.

The figures also show that Israel’s death toll has risen to 592.

There are currently 24,617 active cases of the virus in Israel, including 389 in serious condition, Health Ministry data shows. 106 patients are currently on ventilators.

The number of those hospitalized in serious condition is at the highest it has been since the beginning of the outbreak in Israel.

The number of serious patients has the greatest impact on whether the country’s health system can sustain itself now and during an expected “third wave” in the winter.

“We are in a situation where 1,600 new patients a day constantly creates a burden on the health system,” coronavirus commissioner Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Thursday, noting that while the system can currently handle the situation, it cannot continue this way for much longer, without needing to call for a serious lock down.