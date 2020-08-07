Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, Z”l, 83

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:10 am |

RabbiAdin Steinsaltz. (Director5772)

Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, z”l, best known for his translation of the Talmud Bavli, passed away Friday morning at the age of 83.

Rabbi Steinsaltz had been hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim, where he was being treated for a lung infection not related to the coronavirus.

Born in 1937, Rabbi Steinsaltz joined the Chabad community as a teenager. He studied at the Chabad Tomchei Temimim Yeshivah in Lod.

In 1965 Rabbi Steinsaltz began work on what came to be known as the Steinsaltz Edition of the Talmud, translating the entire Talmud Bavli into Hebrew.

After being originally published in Hebrew, it was also translated into English, French, Russian and Spanish.

Rabbi Steinsaltz, a prolific author and commentator, authored some 60 books and hundreds of articles on subjects including Talmud, Jewish mysticism, Jewish philosophy, sociology, historical biography and philosophy.

In 2016 Rabbi Steintsaltz suffered a stroke and suffered from that ever since.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, their three children, and their eighteen grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.