Israel Passes 80,000 COVID-19 Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:35 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the Coronavirus, at a Clalilt health center in Lod. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry updated Friday that 1,674 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. Thus, the number of those infected in Israel has crossed the 80,000 mark since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic. 55,256 people have already recovered, but 24,220 – about 30% of all those infected – are still carriers of the virus.

However, the rate of positive tests dropped for the third day in a row, with 6.1% testing positive on Thursday.

374 of the patients are in critical condition, of whom 106 are on respirators. The death toll rose to 578.

Data from the Health Ministry also shows that many chareidi cities still constitute significant hot spots. For example, in Modi’in Illit, a city of about 75,000 residents, 489 people were diagnosed with coronavirus over the last week, with a positive testing rate of 26%.

In the past week, 1,422 residents tested postivive in Yerushalayim, 714 in Bnei Brak, 253 in Beit Shemesh and 194 in Elad.