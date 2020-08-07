IDF Strikes Gaza in Response to Incendiary Balloons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 7, 2020 at 5:26 am |

A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The IDF confirmed that it attacked targets in the northern Gaza Strip late Thursday night after Palestinian terrorists launched explosive balloons from the territory into Israel.

In a brief statement, the IDF said airstrikes struck “infrastructure used for underground activities” by Hamas, the terrorist group controlling Gaza. There were no reports of injuries.

Earlier, Israeli police reported that an explosive device had landed in the southern town of Arad. A police bomb squad disarmed the device.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and numerous smaller skirmishes since the Islamic group seized control of Gaza in 2007, in a military coup staged against the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority.

In recent months, both sides have upheld an informal ceasefire. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all fire emanating from the coastal strip.