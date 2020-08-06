Report: U.K. to Slap Quarantine on Travelers From Belgium

LONDON (Reuters) -

Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5:41 am |

An aircraft comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in London. (Reuters/Toby Melville/File Photo)

The British government will slap a quarantine on arrivals from Belgium after a rise in coronavirus cases, the Daily Mail newspaper reported.

The Mail said ministers were expected to approve the quarantine at a meeting shortly.

“We keep the data for all countries and territories under constant review and publish a weekly update to update passengers if significant changes in the incidence of COVID-19 are identified,” a spokeswoman for the Transport Ministry said.

The United Kingdom has recently imposed a 14-day quarantine on travelers from Spain and Luxembourg.