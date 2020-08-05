Travelers From D.C. and Delaware No Longer Need to Quarantine in NY, NJ and CT; Rhode Island Added

NEW YORK -

A sign warns airline passengers about a travel advisory that applies to people arriving from certain states at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., July 1. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Travelers from Washington, D.C., and Delaware will no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The two states were removed Tuesday from the tri-state quarantine list, which was implemented in late June as the spread of COVID-19 accelerated outside of the Northeast.

Rhode Island was the lone state added to the list.

In all, travelers from 34 states and Puerto Rico are now expected to quarantine when arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

“Our progress in New York is even better than we expected, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers. Our numbers continue to decline steadily, and for the third straight day in a row, there were no reported deaths in New York City,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “But we must protect that progress, which is why today we are adding another state to our travel advisory. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced just a few months ago – and surging infection rates across the country threaten to bring us back there – so we must all remain vigilant.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said that “as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb around the country, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to slow the spread of transmission. Our state’s restart and recovery process is dependent upon the commitment and collective effort of every New Jerseyan and visitor to our state. Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant by proactively getting a COVID-19 test and self-quarantining to prevent additional COVID-19 transmission from spreading throughout New Jersey.”

