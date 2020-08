Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:32 am |

Tefillos were called for across the Jewish world on behalf of the Rosh Hayeshivah of Mesivta Tiferes Yerushalayim, Chaver Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah, Hagaon Harav Dovid Feinstein, shlita, who is to undergo a medical procedure on Wednesday.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Dovid ben Shima, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.

The Rosh Yeshivah has been hospitalized in serious condition for the past few weeks.