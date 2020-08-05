Report: Skies to Reopen August 16

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3:55 pm |

At Ben Gurion Airport, waiting for the reopening, on Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The coronavirus cabinet has decided to allow airlines to resume flights as of August 16, according to media reports on Wednesday night.

Along with “reopening the skies,” the ministers endorsed a lifting of the weekend restrictions on stores and malls, accepting data from health officials showing that the closures are ineffective in the spread of infections.

There was no official confirmation of the reports as of yet.

The meeting of the coronavirus cabinet lasted some four and a half hours, during which coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and most other ministers apparently carried the day against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat urging more restrictions.

The Health Ministry reported 1,727 new coronavirus patients on Tuesday and another 1,060 between midnight and Wednesday evening, with 345 people in serious condition.