Netanyahu Offers Assistance to Disaster-Struck Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:01 am |

This photo, released by ImageSat International on Wednesday, shows the effects of the massive explosions at the Beirut port on Tuesday. (ImageSat International)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the Lebanese people following Tuesday’s deadly blast in Beirut, in the Knesset on Wednesday.

“Yesterday there was a great catastrophe,” he said at the beginning of a speech at the Knesset, before being interrupted by the shouts of opposition MKs. After several moments, he reiterated Israel’s willingness to send humanitarian aid to the disaster-stricken country.

Netanyahu mentioned that Israel has offered aid to Syrians and even to Iran.

Pursuant to his approval of humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon, Netanyahu on Tuesday instructed NSC head Meir Ben-Shabbat to speak with U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov in order to clarify how Israel can further assist Lebanon.