YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4:32 am |

Test samples to detect coronavirus, in a Modiin Illit clinic. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

The Health Ministry reported on Wednesday that 1,692 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the previous 24 hours.

There are currently 24,750 active carriers in Israel. 341 patients are listed in serious condition with 99 patients on ventilators. 146 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.

The national COVID-19 death toll stands at 561 fatalities.

Health authorities reported having conducted 24,672 coronavirus tests on Tuesday, with the infection rate slightly lower at 6.85%.