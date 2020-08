YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:31 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of the Shomrei Emunim Rebbe, shlita, of Bnei Brak, who is in a serious condition, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rebbe is hospitalized, and is on a ventilator.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Refael Aharon ben Basya Chayah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.