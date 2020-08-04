Rabbi Steinsaltz Hospitalized in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 2:20 pm |

Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz (seated) and his son Meni in 2018. (SoInkleined)

Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, 83, was hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim on Tuesday, Arutz Sheva reported.

“My father is fighting a very serious incidence of lung infection (unrelated to coronavirus), and suffered a deterioration this evening,” his son Menachem Even-Israel wrote. “Please remember him in your thoughts and mention him in your Tefillos.”

“May we see him return to full health, with G-d’s help. Please pray and say a chapter of Tehillim for my father, Rabbi Adin ben Rivkah Leah.”

Special tefillos were scheduled for him at the Kosel on Tuesday evening and broadcast via Zoom.

Rabbi Steinsaltz is president of Yeshivat Makor Chaim and Yeshivat Tekoa, and author of the popular Steinsaltz Talmud.