MTA Opens Rebuilt Elevators at 181 St. A Station

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 6:52 am |

The renovated elevators. (Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit)

MTA New York City Transit announced on Monday the opening of newly rebuilt elevators at the 181 Street A station, restoring convenient access between the station’s lower mezzanine near platform level and its upper mezzanine at Fort Washington Avenue. The three rebuilt high capacity elevators replace those that had been in service since the early 1930s, and have wider doors to allow faster entry and exit for passengers.

Elevator replacement work began exactly a year ago, on August 3, 2019, and was completed on time despite the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The MTA has upped our management of construction, and projects like the elevators on 181st Street are coming in on time and on budget – even with all the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Janno Lieber, president of MTA Construction & Development. “But to maintain progress, we need the federal government to step up and provide funding to keep our transit system operating.”

Station entrances at Overlook Terrace and 184th Street, and at 181st Street and Fort Washington Avenue, have remained open throughout the reconstruction.

The elevators travel a vertical distance of 106 feet (32.3 meters).