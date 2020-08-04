Man Killed by Falling Tree as Tropical Storm Isaias Lashes New York City

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

An uprooted tree in Brooklyn Heights. (AP Photo/David Crary)

A New York City man was killed Tuesday when a tree fell and crushed his van as Tropical Storm Isaias socked the region with heavy winds and rain.

The man, in his 60s, was sitting in the vehicle in the Briarwood section of Queens when the massive Pine Oak came down on top of it around 1 p.m., police said.

It is believed to be the first New York death from the storm, which has halted commuter trains, closed bridges and knocked out power to more than 400,000 people in the city and surrounding areas. Mayor Bill de Blasio said on WCBS 880 that another storm victim is “in critical condition in Brooklyn,” but did not elaborate on the cause or nature of the person’s injuries.

Water-filled rubber barricades protecting Manhattan’s South Street Seaport from flooding, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The mayor said there are around 2,000 tree limbs “down or damaged seriously.”

Meteorologists clocked wind gusts as strong as to 71 mph in the city and over 50 mph in the suburbs.

Service was suspended on the Staten Island Ferry and temporary barriers were set up to protect Wall Street and the famed South Street Seaport from potential flooding from the storm, which was centered about 60 miles west of the city near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border at 2 p.m.

Outdoor subway service was stopped because of high winds and debris on tracks. All three commuter train services into and out of Manhattan — New Jersey Transit, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road — suspended operations.

As of 4:30 p.m., service was suspended or partially suspended on several subway lines. Up-to-date transit information is available at mta.info.

Some bridges were temporarily closed or operating with restrictions.

A partial building collapse at 204 Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg. (NYPD)

Strong winds caused a partial building collapse in Williamsburg. NYPD and FDNY told Hamodia that the second and third floors of the vacant building, located at 204 Beford Ave., between N 5th St. and N 6th St., collapsed at 12:45 p.m., with debris causing a minor hand injury to a pedestrian below.

Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted shortly after 1:20 p.m. that several constituents told him they had tried calling 911 to “report a downed tree that took out overhead power lines, causing sparks,” but no one answered their 911 calls. Brannan himself said he witnessed one woman calling 911 but no operator picked up. Councilman Joe Borelli, chair of the Council’s Committee on Fire and Emergency Management, tweeted, “The council’s committees on emergency management and technology will be calling for a joint hearing on today’s issues surrounding 911 & 311 call volumes.”

By mid-afternoon, the rain had stopped and skies were clearing, but there were still high winds.

Winds were not as strong to the north in the Hudson Valley on Tuesday afternoon, but gusts coupled with heavy rain brought down tree limbs and utility wires.