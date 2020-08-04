Convalescent Plasma Campaign at the Raleigh Hotel

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 3:55 pm |

Mordy Serele, co-founder of the COVID Plasma Initiative, donating his convalescent plasma at the Raleigh Hotel.

Donors braved gusting wind and driving rain to reach the Raleigh Hotel in South Fallsburg, NY, and donate their plasma to help coronavirus patients in their battle with the disease. The campaign to bring lifesaving antibodies to COVID-19 patients in need was coordinated by Agudath Israel of America, the COVID Plasma Initiative, Refuah Health, Catskills Hatzolah, Kiryas Joel Volunteer EMS, and the New York Blood Center. Col. Sean O’Neil, Director of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma and HiG, Operation Warp Speed for HHS attended.

Rabbi Yehudah Kasirer donating his plasma.

Avrumy Wechter donating his plasma.